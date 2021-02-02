x
Former Husky Isaiah Thomas headlines US roster for AmeriCup qualifying

USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by former Huskies guard Isaiah Thomas.
Credit: AP
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Washington, in this Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, file photo. USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas. 

Both Johnson and Thomas have past USA Basketball experience as well. 

Johnson was a member of the U.S. team that won the bronze medal at the 2006 World Cup. 

Thomas was a member of the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team. 

The roster includes five other players with NBA experience: Josh Boone, Treveon Graham, James Nunnally, Dakota Mathias and Jordan Sibert.