Former Husky Isaiah Thomas headlines US roster for AmeriCup qualifying

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas.
Both Johnson and Thomas have past USA Basketball experience as well.
Johnson was a member of the U.S. team that won the bronze medal at the 2006 World Cup.
Thomas was a member of the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team.
The roster includes five other players with NBA experience: Josh Boone, Treveon Graham, James Nunnally, Dakota Mathias and Jordan Sibert.