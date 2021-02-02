Former Husky Isaiah Thomas headlines US roster for AmeriCup qualifying

USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by former Huskies guard Isaiah Thomas.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas.

Both Johnson and Thomas have past USA Basketball experience as well.

Johnson was a member of the U.S. team that won the bronze medal at the 2006 World Cup.

Thomas was a member of the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team.