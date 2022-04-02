Eunice Lee ‘honored’ to represent Team US at the Winter Olympics

Eunice Lee moved to Bellevue from South Korea when she was 6 years old. Now, she’s the youngest speedskater on Team USA.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Before the U.S. speedskating trials, Bellevue's Eunice Lee didn't even have a bio on Team USA's website. But that quickly changed as the 17-year-old earned the fifth and final spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

"The fact that I have this title to my name is just, I'm really honored that I can say that, you know, I'm an athlete who represents the United States,” said Lee. “Coming on to this team, it just feels like I have more of a reason to be skating every day and it just gives me a new drive.”

After moving to Bellevue from South Korea when she was 6 years old, Lee started speedskating with her brother and sister at the Puget Sound Speedskating Club in Tacoma.

She credits Coach Chang Lee and her big brother John for pushing her to get better.

"My brother has always, you know, been the skater that not only leads me and my sister, but he has always been there to aspire us to be like him, not just as a skater but as like a person," said Lee.

When she was just 10, Lee won a silver medal at the U.S. National Championships.

In 2020, Eunice was named the Short Track Development Skater of the Year. Two years later, she would become the youngest speedskater on the U.S. Olympic team.

“I don't think in terms of I'm just so young and I already made the Olympics,” said Lee. “It's just, I think that it was a point in my career that came quickly and with shocking progress for me and my coaches. It just came at a good time, and I can see that as I go to the Olympics.”

Lee has balanced a blossoming career on the ice with a 4.0 GPA at Newport High School, and according to Lee, she also gets to compete in the most exciting sport at the Olympics.