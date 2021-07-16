Citing anxiety, Cambage pulls out of Aussie Olympic team

WNBA star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from Australia's Olympic women's basketball team because of the anxiety she's been feeling about the Tokyo Olympics.

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — WNBA star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from Australia's Olympic women's basketball team because of the anxiety she's been feeling about living and competing inside the restrictive bubble in place for the Tokyo Games.

Cambage says the prospect of having no friends, no family, no fans and no support system outside of the squad during the Games is "terrifying for me."

The 29-year-old two-time Olympian says the decision "breaks my heart ... but I think it's best for the Opals and myself."