Bothell's LaVine accepts Olympic bid, pushes US roster to 12

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago's Zach LaVine and Detroit's Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday.

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago's Zach LaVine and Detroit's Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

LaVine's decision was confirmed by his agent.

The former Bothell high school star is the first Washington native to play on the men's Olympic basketball team since Spokane's John Stockton did in the 1992 & 1996 Olympics. He is the first Seattle area athlete to make the team since they went with NBA players with the '92 Dream Team

Grant's decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because USA Basketball has yet to formally reveal the full roster.

The Athletic's Shama Charania tweeted out the apparent roster. Former Sonic Kevin Durant has already agreed to play on the team.