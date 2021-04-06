Olympics on hold for Bothell native Zach Lavine after health protocol

Zach LaVine, who’s from Bothell and plays for the Chicago Bulls, didn’t travel to Tokyo with USA Basketball on Monday.

SEATTLE — The Olympics are uncertain for NBA star Zach LaVine, who’s from Bothell, Wash.

USA Basketball announced Monday that LaVine was placed under the team’s health and safety protocols and he would not travel with the team to Tokyo on Monday. However, they didn’t rule out that LaVine could return later.

“We hope that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week,” USA Basketball tweeted.

LaVine went from Bothell High School to the Chicago Bulls, where he’s averaging 27.4 points per game.

His loss is a blow to the Americans, who are battling other health issues among team members. Last week the team said Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would miss the Olympics due to health and safety protocols.

USA’s exhibition game against Australia was also canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” and forward Jerami Grant was placed on health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, on the U.S. women's team, Seattle Storm's Katie Lou Samuelson tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of the Olympics. Samuelson said she was fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 71 people accredited for the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Olympic organizers.