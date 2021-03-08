B.C. Olympian says helmet rule could give him 'slight advantage' during skateboarding event

Andy Anderson hopes the new event will bring respect to skateboarding.

TOKYO, Japan — Olympic skateboarder Andy Anderson said his longtime safety and fashion statement could give him an advantage in Tokyo this week.

The British Columbia native is known for his innovation on the skateboard and always wearing a helmet, a rarity in the sport.

But in his event, park skateboarding, all of the competitors must wear helmets, something Anderson said will be new for some of his competitors.

”I have a slight advantage,” Anderson said, “A lot of people it messes with their whole mental game. It's like wearing a uniform that you never had to wear before.”

Anderson said he has missed out on getting endorsements or photographs in skateboarding magazines because of his insistence to always wear a helmet.

He’s excited for the chance to compete for his country in a sport that he said does not get a lot of respect.

”It's super weird,” Anderson said. ”Especially because skateboarding is illegal in my hometown.”

Anderson lives in White Rock, British Columbia, just outside of Vancouver. Skateboarding is prohibited in a portion of the town.

Anderson is not guaranteeing a medal, but said he’s excited compete and hopes he can help improve the image of skateboarding.