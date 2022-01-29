How to watch the Winter Olympics on TV, online and mobile

Here's how to stay up-to-date on the Winter Olympics and watch your favorite athletes compete, whether you're watching primetime on KING 5 or streaming online.

SEATTLE — Whether you are in front of a TV, a computer or a phone, you have multiple ways to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

NBC will broadcast nearly 200 hours of Olympic coverage and live stream more than 2,800 hours beginning with primetime coverage on Thursday, Feb. 3, the night before the Opening Ceremony.

There are more than 220 athletes on Team USA competing across 15 sports during the 2022 Winter Games. That includes a handful of athletes with ties to western Washington.

As a reminder, Beijing is 16 hours ahead of the West Coast.

Watch the Olympics on TV

Opening Ceremony coverage begins at 3:30 a.m. PT on Feb. 4 on KING 5. This is the second live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony.

As it did for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC will broadcast its primetime show live across all time zones.

NBC’s evening primetime show will air daily on KING 5 followed by Prime West and Prime Plus. Primetime begins each night at 5 p.m. PT, except for Sundays which begins at 4 p.m. PT.

The primetime show will feature the Games’ most popular sports, including figure skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, short track and speed skating. You can also watch daytime coverage of the Olympics starting at 11 a.m. on KING 5.

Watch the Olympics online

Olympic fans who subscribe to Peacock premium will be able to stream more than 2,800 hours of 2022 Winter Olympic coverage from Feb. 2-20. Peacock will have live streaming coverage for every event and will stream four exclusive shows starting on Feb. 5.

Fans who have a cable or satellite subscription can see Olympics live streams at NBCOlympics.com. Digital coverage will include live streams from all events and competitions on desktop, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs for authenticated users.

Fans will also be able to access live streams of select practices and warm-up sessions, along with event recaps, highlights, viral moments, interviews and more on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBCOlympics.com will be the home for Olympic results, schedules, the official medal count, athlete profile pages and more.

NBC Sports App

Download the NBC Sports App for your phone, tablet or connected TV for access to live video and features.

The Olympic Zone