EUGENE, Ore. — The 2024 U.S. track and field Olympic trials will be held at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus in Eugene. USA Track and Field (USATF) made the announcement on Thursday.

The trials will run from June 21-30 next summer and will determine the team that goes to the Paris Olympics.

This will mark the fifth straight time that Hayward Field has hosted the trials and the eighth overall, with the first being the men's team trials back in 1972.

"Hayward Field has been the site of countless memorable moments in track and field history, and we look forward to coming to Eugene, Oregon, to cheer on the nation’s best athletes as they compete to represent Team USA in Paris," USATF CEO Max Siegel said, in part, in a news release.

Eugene, known as TrackTown USA, has established itself over the decades as the center of track in the U.S., having hosted many events including last year's world championships and multiple national championships.

"Hayward Field at the University of Oregon is the perfect stage for selecting the No. 1 team in the world. As the local organizing committee, we are committed to providing a world-class experience for everyone who attends this magical event next year," said Michael Reilly, CEO of TrackTown USA.

Hayward Field was built in 1919 for football and was first used for track and field in 1921. A $270 million renovation project was completed in 2020, expanding the venue's seat capacity from more than 12,000 seats to nearly 25,000 seats.

The last city other than Eugene to host the trials was Sacramento, California in 2004.