Now that the NFL season is officially over, the XFL is ready to launch its inaugural season which kicks off February 8th. The Seattle Dragons open their schedule in Washington DC against the Defenders. The new spring football league has been building for this moment over the last two years and commissioner Oliver Luck has helped lead the charge.

Luck joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about why he thinks this second coming of the XFL will have success and longevity. Seattle is leading the way in ticket sales, which is no surprise to Luck (5:00). The commissioner offers his thoughts on the league's rules which vary in ways from traditional NFL rules. The XFL rules were developed to increase kickoff returns (13:00) and speed-up games (15:00).

Luck also explains innovative rules introduced for point-after-attempts which won't involve placekickers (16:00). I personally like the XFL's approach to playing overtime periods (18:00).

Luck is also a big fan of Dragons head coach and Seahawks great Jim Zorn (25:00).

It's all things XFL with commissioner Oliver Luck on this week's Silvi Knows podcast.

