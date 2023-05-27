OL Reign takes care of Angel City 4-1

For the first time in her career, Megan Rapinoe recorded three assists in the same match

SEATTLE — OL Reign (5-3-1) came back to beat Angel City FC (2-4-3) 4-1 at Lumen Field on Saturday. After going down 1-0, the Reign scored three second half goals to earn three points and break their two-game losing streak.

Angel City FC scored the opening goal in 27th minute. After the team won a corner kick, Claire Emslie curled the ball directly into the back of the net.

Less than ten minutes later, OL Reign hit the equalizer. Megan Rapinoe served the ball up to Elyse Bennett who made a run into the six-yard box and found the back of the net. It was Bennett's first Reign goal.

The Reign got right to business in the second half. Rapinoe fed Veronica Latsko who took one touch before ripping a shot to the top right corner of the goal.