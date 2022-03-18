OL Reign kick-off Seattle comeback against Portland rivals at Lumen Field

OL Reign announced the move back to Seattle and specifically, Lumen Field, in December after a tumultuous three-season run at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium.

SEATTLE — Seattle's women's soccer team OL Reign is making its comeback to the city at Lumen Field Friday night against northwest rivals the Portland Thorns FC.

The kick-off begins at 7 p.m. at Lumen Field for the first time.

OL Reign announced the move back to Seattle and specifically, Lumen Field, in December after a tumultuous three-season run at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium.

Ol Reign moved to Tacoma after playing games at Seattle’s Memorial Stadium and was made with the idea it would spur the construction of a soccer-specific stadium and redevelopment near Cheney, but those plans were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August, the OL Reign played a doubleheader with the Seattle Sounders, where both franchises’ played their Portland rivals. The OL Reign drew an NWSL-record of 27,278 fans to watch the squad in a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns.