OL Reign kick-off Seattle comeback against Portland rivals at Lumen Field

SEATTLE — Seattle's women's soccer team OL Reign is making its comeback to the city at Lumen Field Friday night against northwest rivals the Portland Thorns FC.
The kick-off begins at 7 p.m. at Lumen Field for the first time.
OL Reign announced the move back to Seattle and specifically, Lumen Field, in December after a tumultuous three-season run at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium.
Ol Reign moved to Tacoma after playing games at Seattle’s Memorial Stadium and was made with the idea it would spur the construction of a soccer-specific stadium and redevelopment near Cheney, but those plans were paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In August, the OL Reign played a doubleheader with the Seattle Sounders, where both franchises’ played their Portland rivals. The OL Reign drew an NWSL-record of 27,278 fans to watch the squad in a 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns.
Lumen Field, which opened in 2002 with a maximum capacity of 68,740, is home to the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders and now the OL Reign.