OL Reign Claim 2022 Women’s Cup Title with 2-1 Win over Louisville

Tziarra King was named MVP of the tournament.

LOUISVILLE, KY - OL Reign are the 2022 Women’s Cup champions after fighting for a 2-1 comeback win against Racing Louisville FC. The Reign dominated the attack from the first whistle, creating several attacking opportunities and applying high pressure to force Louisville to turn over the ball on multiple occasions. Still, Louisville led 1-0 at the half.

The Reign made four subs to bring in fresh legs to kickoff the second half. The hard work paid off in the 59th minute. Substitute Tziarra King perfectly placed the corner kick to the back post where Olivia Athens headed it in for the equalizer.

The Reign continued to push the ball downfield. Jimena Lopez played a great through ball to Jordyn Huitema who beat two defenders before finding the back of the net to open her account and put the Reign ahead 2-1.

