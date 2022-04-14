OL Reign beat San Diego, 3-1

The Reign's three goals in 11 minutes are the fastest three goals from kickoff in NWSL history

SEATTLE – OL Reign (3-0-1) extended its unbeaten streak in the NWSL Challenge Cup with a 3-1 win over the San Diego Wave at Lumen Field. With the win, OL Reign has extended its first-place lead in the West Division.

The Reign opened the scoring just two minutes into the match. Midfielder Nikki Stanton directed the ball on target score her first goal of the season.

The Reign didn’t stop there, finding the back of the net less than 10 minutes later. This time, it was Bethany Balcer, OL Reign’s 2021 leading goal scorer. Balcer displays a nice touch as she shot past the San Diego keeper to double the Reign’s lead.

All the momentum was with the Reign as it scores once more in the 11th minute. Sam Hiatt followed up after a corner kick and knocked home a beautiful ball. After scoring three goals in 11 minutes, OL Reign is the fastest team to score three goals from kickoff in NWSL history.

Starting to sound like a broken record over here.@samhiatt16 makes it THREE for @OLReign. #CueTheChaos pic.twitter.com/PU8LyHzM7F — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) April 15, 2022