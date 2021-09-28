Oilers blank the Kraken

Tough night for the Seattle goalies

Edmonton, Canada - Brendan Perlini scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists in Edmonton's 6-0 win over Seattle.

Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers. Mike Smith stopped all 18 shots he faced before leaving midway through the second period. Mikko Koskinen came on to record 16 saves.