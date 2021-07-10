Ohtani blasts 33rd, but Haniger's slam lifts M's past Angels

Haniger has 20 HR and 52 RBI

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the sixth player to reach the upper deck of T-Mobile Park with a majestic blast for his 33rd homer, but Mitch Haniger’s two-out grand slam in the eighth inning lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Los Angeles Angels 7-3.

Ohtani had the most memorable shot of the night. Haniger hit the most important. Haniger drove a pitch from Jose Quintana into the left-field bullpen to cap Seattle’s rally from a 3-0 deficit.

Shed Long Jr. hit a two-run double off the top of the wall in the fourth inning. The Mariners tied the game 3-3 on Ty France's two-out RBI single in the seventh.

The Angels had a 3-0 lead thanks to Ohtani’s drive off starter Marco Gonzales that soared 463 feet into the top deck in right field. Gonzales gave up three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.