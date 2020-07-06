Amanda Nunes dominates Spencer, defends belt at UFC 250

Enumclaw's Chase Hooper lost for the first time. He was beaten by Alex Caceres.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Amanda Nunes earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250. Nunes became the first UFC fighter to defend a championship belt while holding titles in two divisions with her one-sided win. Nunes also is the UFC's long-reigning bantamweight champion.

Cody Garbrandt also knocked out Raphael Assunção an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event at a fan-free gym on the UFC’s corporate campus in Las Vegas.

Sean O'Malley opened the pay-per-view portion of the card with a spectacular one-punch knockout of Eddie Wineland for his 12th consecutive victory.