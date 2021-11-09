x
Northern Illinois stuns Washington 71-64 to open season

Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 22 points
SEATTLE (AP) — Trendon Hankerson made six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 28 points, and Northern Illinois was a winner in coach Rashon Burno’s debut stunning Washington 71-64.

 Northern Illinois built a 16-point first half lead, watched Washington chip away and take a 52-51 advantage with 5:26 remaining and then outplayed its Power Five foe down the stretch.  Hankerson made 9 of 15 shots and was 6 of 11 on 3s. Anthony Crump added 11 points for Northern Illinois. 

Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 22 points, but it was an awful shooting performance both from the field and the free-throw line for Washington.

