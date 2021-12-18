x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 5 Gonzaga beats No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 in Phoenix

3-balls propel Zags in win over Red Raiders
Credit: AP
Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, right, goes up for a shot against Texas Tech guard Davion Warren, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rahir Bolton added 15 and No. 5 Gonzaga outlasted No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 in the Colangelo Classic. The Bulldogs withstood Texas Tech’s defensive pressure most of the afternoon in the desert, limiting turnovers while working the ball around for open looks. 

The Red Raiders collapsed in on Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, holding the preseason All-American to seven points on 2-of-4 shooting, but the Zags overcame it by hitting 13 3-pointers — five by Bolton. Gonzaga led by eight at halftime and stretched it to 16 by hitting four 3s during a big run midway through the second half. 

Kevin McCullar and Adonis Arms had 14 points each to lead the Red Raiders.

In Other News

Kraken, Seahawks, high school sports impacted by omicron case surge