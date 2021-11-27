No. 5 Duke holds off No. 1 Gonzaga for 84-81 victory

Former O'Dea star Paolo Banchero scored 20 of Duke's first 45 points

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former O'Dea star Paolo Banchero scored 21 points - 20 in the first half to lead No. 5 Duke over No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81 on Friday night. It was Gonzaga's first loss since losing to Baylor in April’s national championship.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 20 points and Mark Williams added 17 points and 9 rebounds for the Blue Devils who are now 7-0 in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season on the Duke bench.