x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

No. 11 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-44

Pac-12 Tourney ends for Cougs
Credit: AP
Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) fails to catch a pass under the basket as Washington State guard Krystal Leger-Walker (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trinity Baptiste had 13 of her 17 points in the first half, and No. 11 Arizona beat Washington State 60-44 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament . Arizona will face the winner of 11th-seed Washington and No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked UCLA in the semifinals on Friday. 

The second-seeded Wildcats (16-4) pulled away with an 11-0 run in the third quarter capped at 42-24 on Aari McDonald’s layup with 1:42 left. 

Washington State got the deficit no closer than 14 the rest of the way. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 12 points and Krystal Leger-Walker scored 10 for the Cougars.