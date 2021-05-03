No. 11 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-44

Pac-12 Tourney ends for Cougs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trinity Baptiste had 13 of her 17 points in the first half, and No. 11 Arizona beat Washington State 60-44 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament . Arizona will face the winner of 11th-seed Washington and No. 3 seed and ninth-ranked UCLA in the semifinals on Friday.

The second-seeded Wildcats (16-4) pulled away with an 11-0 run in the third quarter capped at 42-24 on Aari McDonald’s layup with 1:42 left.