No. 1 Gonzaga turns showdown with No. 2 UCLA into 83-63 rout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points, freshman Chet Holmgren showed off his unique skill set and top-ranked Gonzaga overwhelmed No. 2 UCLA 83-63 to win the Empire Classic.

The Zags played like Vegas headliners, showing there’s a big gap between No. 1 and the current No. 2 with a dazzling display at both ends. Gonzaga shell shocked UCLA with a huge early blitz and never let up to beat its second top-5 team this season.