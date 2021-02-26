No. 1 Gonzaga tested, pulls away to beat Santa Clara 89-75

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 25 points, Drew Timme added 16 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 1 Gonzaga won its 50th straight at home with a 89-75 win over Santa Clara.

The Bulldogs won their 27th straight overall dating to last season, but struggled to shake the Broncos for most of the night. Jalen Suggs nearly had a triple-double finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Joel Ayayi added 11 points for Gonzaga.