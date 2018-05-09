Colin Kaepernick will make an appearance during the NFL season opener on Thursday night – but it won't be on the field.

Two days after announcing its new endorsement deal with the former quarterback, Nike released its first ad featuring Kaepernick, who hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2016.

In the ad – which will make its television debut during the Thursday night matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons – Kaepernick performs the voiceover before later being revealed as the narrator.

"If people say your dreams are crazy. If they laugh at what you think you can do," he begins. "Good."

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

Throughout the commercial, athletes – ranging from a child wrestler with no legs to Lebron James – are shown overcoming various obstacles.

"Don't become the best basketball player on the planet. Become bigger than basketball," Kaepernick says, as footage is shown of James opening his 'I Promise' public school in Akron.

The two-minute commercial also includes the likes of fellow Nike advertisers Serena Williams and Shaquem Griffin, who was drafted by the Seahawks in April despite having only one hand.

The video ends with Kaepernick addressing the camera:

"Don't ask if your dreams are crazy," he says. "Ask if they're crazy enough."

Nike's decision to feature Kaepernick as a spokesperson was met with backlash from his detractors who have disagreed with his decision to kneel during the national anthem. Currently, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is suing the NFL over his belief that team owners have colluded against signing him over the course of the past two offseasons.

WFAA's Dale Hansen on Wednesday praised Kaepernick's "moral courage" in an on-air commentary.

"Kaepernick is paying a huge price to bring attention to an issue we have ignored for too long," Hansen said. "Disagree with his method if you must, but how can you not respect the price he is willing to pay?"

In addition to being featured in commercials, it's believed that Kaepernick will have his own clothing line with Nike in the near future.

