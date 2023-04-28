The incident happened in Seattle on April, 22. Valeri Nichushkin has not played since Game 2.

SEATTLE — A police report from the Seattle Police Department (SPD) provides details into an April 22, 2023 incident involving Colorado Avalanche player, Valeri Nichushkin.

According to the report, police responded to the Four Seasons Hotel, located at 99 Union Street, for a report of a heavily intoxicated woman in the lobby.

Police located the woman in the back of an AMR rig, the report said. Emergency Medical Technicians initially told police that the Colorado Avalanche team doctor had additional information about the situation, according to the report.

Officers met with the Avalanche physician who stated the woman was located by team employees when they were checking on Nichushkin, the report says. The team doctor said he found the woman and she was heavily intoxicated.

The team physician said he believed the woman was too intoxicated to have left using a cab or any ride share service, so he called 9-1-1 for emergency medical service, police said.

An off-duty Denver police officer travelling with the team told a Seattle officer there were "no reports of any criminal interactions" beyond the woman being heavily intoxicated.

Police believe that there is no family connection between Nichushkin and the woman. The report lists their relationship as "unknown".

In the ambulance, the report says the woman told another officer she was from Russia and that "some guy took her passport and that he was a bad person."

The woman was detained for being a danger to others, due to her behavior and was unable to care for herself in public due to her state of intoxication. The woman was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

9NEWS reached out to the Colorado Avalanche who have no comment at this time.

