T-birds legend Marleau breaks Howe's NHL games played record

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Marleau surpassed "Mr. Hockey" for the most games played in NHL history.

Marleau skated in his 1,768th career game to break Gordie Howe's record when the San Jose Sharks took on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Though it was on the road, an exuberant pro-Golden Knights crowd gave Marleau a rousing welcome during warmups.

Marleau's wife, Christina, and four sons were in attendance, which wouldn't be possible in San Jose, where fans still aren't allowed during the pandemic.

Marleau played for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL from 1995-97. The Sharks drafted him second overall in the 1997 NHL Draft.