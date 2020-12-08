Seattle Kraken season ticket holders can now choose their seats

The general seat selection process for Seattle Kraken games at the future Climate Pledge Arena began on Tuesday.

SEATTLE — Fans who obtained season tickets for the Seattle Kraken back in 2018 are now able to select the seats they want.

The general seat selection process for Seattle Kraken games at the future Climate Pledge Arena began on Tuesday and it features more than 40 different seating options and prices.

Those who put down their $500 deposits two years ago will receive emails outlining the next steps in picking their seats.

On March 1, 2018, the Kraken franchise notched sports history as the fastest professional franchise to reach 10,000 depositors in 12 minutes, plus the unprecedented and astounding 32,000 cash depositors in one day, according to the Kraken's website.

"This franchise is forever indebted to our 32,000 deposit holders who stood with us to show the NHL we are a hockey town with an exclamation point," said Tod Leiweke, Kraken CEO. "They gave this franchise life in one day. We created a ticket plan to reward those depositors and give them all the chance to be part of the most intimate seating bowl in the NHL.

The Kraken franchise will be connecting with depositors beginning Aug. 24, after some informational emails that will help fans become familiar with the seating bowl and ticket options.