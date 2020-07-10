x
NHL targeting Jan. 1 to begin next season

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is targeting a Jan. 1 start for next season.
That came after recent talks between the league and NHL Players' Association. 

The new date is a month after the initial tentative Dec. 1 start. 

The estimated start for training camps will be announced at a later date. 

Bettman made the announcement at the start of the NHL draft, just over a week since the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup to complete the 2019-20 season. 

It's still unclear what next season will look like. But Bettman has said the league hopes each team plays a full 82 games.