NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Pro hockey's return is potentially three weeks away, and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.
Credit: AP
Goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The NHL announced Thursday it is suspending its season indefinitely in response to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

In separate votes announced Friday, the NHL board of governors and members of the NHL Players' Association ratified a return-to-play plan slated to have games begin in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Aug. 1.  

The voting process also included both sides approving a four-year extension to the current collective bargaining agreement which provides the league a comprehensive path out of the economic challenges raised by the new coronavirus pandemic.  