Kraken

Years of waiting finally end as Kraken make home debut

The Kraken lost their first game in Climate Pledge Arena 2-4 in the last period.
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken players kneel on the ice at their training facility as head coach Dave Hakstol outlines a play during NHL hockey practice, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Seattle. The Kraken will face the Vancouver Canucks, Saturday in Seattle for the expansion team's home opener. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — The expansion Seattle Kraken played their first home game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Most fans probably won't care that the team went 1-3-1 on its opening five-game road trip. 

The home opener will be a celebration, no matter the record. The return of a professional winter sports franchise is providing a cathartic release for those who had begged for the NHL in this corner of the country and for sports fans in general who have felt incomplete since the day the NBA's SuperSonics left Seattle for Oklahoma City.

