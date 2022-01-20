Win streak: Kraken take 2nd straight by beating Sharks 3-2

Carson Soucy had the first two-goal game of his career, Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2.

Seattle won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 27 and 29 when the Kraken won at Florida and Buffalo.

Seattle snapped a nine-game losing streak with a shootout victory over Chicago on Monday.

Tomas Hertl scored his 21st of the season just 38 seconds into the game for San Jose.