Win streak: Kraken take 2nd straight by beating Sharks 3-2

Carson Soucy had the first two-goal game of his career, Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2.
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken's Ryan Donato (9) yells as he congratulates Carson Soucy (28) for scoring against the San Jose Sharks in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Carson Soucy had the first two-goal game of his career, Calle Jarnkrok scored in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2.

Seattle won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 27 and 29 when the Kraken won at Florida and Buffalo. 

Seattle snapped a nine-game losing streak with a shootout victory over Chicago on Monday. 

Tomas Hertl scored his 21st of the season just 38 seconds into the game for San Jose. 

Timo Meier, who scored a franchise-record five goals in San Jose's previous game, continued to find the net with a power-play goal midway through the third that made it 3-2.

