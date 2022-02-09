Vejmelka stymies Seattle as Coyotes topple Kraken 5-2

Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves, Nick Schmaltz scored twice including a clinching empty-net goal in the final minute, and the Coyotes beat the Kraken 5-2.

Phil Kessel and Anton Stralman both scored as Arizona built a 3-1 lead, and Alex Galchenyuk added an empty-net goal with 1:37 left after Seattle pulled within 3-2.

The Coyotes rebounded from a lopsided loss in Vancouver a night earlier to knocked off Seattle for the second time this season.