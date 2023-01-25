Vancouver visits Seattle after Kuzmenko's 2-goal game

Seattle has gone 27-14-5 overall with an 8-5-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have gone 27-2-3 in games they score three or more goals.

SEATTLE — Vancouver Canucks (18-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 7 p.m. PT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -193, Canucks +162; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Seattle Kraken after Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals in the Canucks' 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Seattle has gone 27-14-5 overall with an 8-5-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have gone 27-2-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Vancouver is 10-4-0 against the Pacific Division and 18-25-3 overall. The Canucks have a 19-7-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams play this season. The Canucks won 5-4 in the previous meeting. Kuzmenko led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 10 goals and 25 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has four goals and 38 assists for the Canucks. Kuzmenko has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Justin Schultz: day to day (undisclosed).