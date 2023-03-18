Trailblazing Kraken announcer recognized in NHL mobile museum

"You never set out to be a trailblazer, but to say that hey, I'm playing a very small part in helping to change this game along with all these people for the better is awesome," he said.



The museum is going on a league-wide tour and aims to inspire the next changemakers in the sport.



As the voice of the Seattle Kraken, Fitzhugh is making history by not only becoming the first radio play-by-play announcer for the franchise but the first-ever, full-time black announcer in the NHL.



"It's something that I think you take good pride in, and you owe it to yourself, the sport, your culture to tackle that and use that as motivation," said Fitzhugh.



Fitzhugh grew up in Detroit, Michigan. He didn't play hockey growing up and even admits he's only played in one game in his life. But his passion for the sport grew when he saw his beloved Detroit Red Wings feature three Black players.



"Don't let the kids on the playground tell you you're not Black enough for watching hockey, don't let the kids on the playground say that because you're a woman, you're a young girl playing the game of hockey that you don't belong here, that's not true. You are needed, you are wanted and you are welcome,” said Fitzhugh.



Fitzhugh appreciates all those that have helped pave the way to make hockey more inclusive and looks to continue to build his own legacy



"I want to be known as a good broadcaster, but I think more importantly, I want someone to say that he did everything he could to try to open as many doors for people who look like him as possible within this game," said Fitzhugh.