Kraken

Terry extends NHL-leading streak, Ducks beat Kraken 7-4

Troy Terry extended his NHL-leading scoring streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Thursday night.
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer kneels on the ice after Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Troy Terry extended his NHL-leading scoring streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Seattle Kraken 7-4 on Thursday night.

Josh Mahura scored twice to help the Ducks win their sixth in a row in their first game since general manager Bob Murray's resignation on Wednesday amid an investigation into his conduct. 

The Ducks have an eight-game unbeaten streak. 

John Gibson had 21 saves for his fifth straight victory, and 18-year-old rookie Mason McTavish scored his second career goal.

Jared McCann led the Kraken with two goals.  Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz each had a goal and assist.   Ryan Donato added two assists.

