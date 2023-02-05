Seattle hockey bar owner grateful for Kraken playoff run, excited for future of the sport

The owner of the Angry Beaver said food and drink sales have doubled during the Kraken's playoff run.

SEATTLE — Thousands of Kraken fans made their way to bars across western Washington Tuesday evening to watch the Kraken’s second-round Stanley Cup Playoff game against the Dallas Stars.

One of the places fans flocked to is the self-proclaimed first hockey bar in Seattle, the Angry Beaver in Greenwood.

Owner Tim Pipes filled the walls of the bar with memorabilia of hockey greats like Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Hull, Gordy Howe and Bobby Orr.

“It's my shrine to hockey, it's my miniature hall of fame for hockey here," Pipes said.



Pipes' love for hockey and passion for the Seattle Kraken is something he can't hide. He has a Kraken tattoo placed proudly on his inner forearm.



Pipes is from Toronto and has been living in Seattle since the 90s. When he moved to the Emerald City, he quickly found out it was hard to find somewhere to watch a hockey game.

"Going around to bars and asking to have hockey on, it was kind of a dud sometimes, sometimes bartenders were like, 'No we have the Mariners on'," said Pipes.



So he opened what he says is Seattle’s original hockey bar, the Angry Beaver, back in 2012. Ever since then, he says hockey fans have descended upon his business.

“Seeing everybody coming for the Kraken right now, that's what fills my heart with joy," Pipes said.



He said the Kraken's success has brought another significant boost. Drink and food sales have doubled during the Kraken's playoff run.

"It's about people cheering with each other, high-fiving, talking smack, chirping, shaking hands with each other after a great game,” said Pipes.



Pipes said it's that type of exposure and atmosphere that will grow the game.



“People who may have never played before that are interested in getting on the ice and getting some skates on their feet and giving it a try,” he said. “So I think it's just going to continue to grow the sport of hockey throughout the Pacific Northwest."



Pipes is hopeful the Kraken will get to the Stanley Cup and said he's grateful for the run the team's had so far.