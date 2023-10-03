Seattle takes on Dallas following McCann's 2-goal performance

Seattle has a 37-21-6 record overall and a 16-13-3 record in home games. The Kraken are 16-6-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

SEATTLE — Dallas Stars (35-17-13, first in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (37-21-6, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 7 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Dallas Stars after Jared McCann's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Kraken's 5-4 loss.

Seattle has a 37-21-6 record overall and a 16-13-3 record in home games. The Kraken are 16-6-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

Dallas is 35-17-13 overall and 18-8-5 in road games. The Stars have a 29-7-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCann has 31 goals and 19 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 38 goals and 45 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored eight goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body).