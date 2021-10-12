Seattle Kraken succumb to Vegas Golden Knights in franchise's opening game

The Kraken didn't get the league debut they were looking for, but fans were out in force to celebrate the historic day for hockey.

Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a battle of the two newest teams in the NHL.

Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken in their franchise debut.

Ryan Donato scored Seattle’s first goal in franchise history, gathering the loose puck and putting home the backhander. 68 seconds later, Jared McCann scored the Kraken's second goal. McCann, who had been in the Covid protocol, was cleared to play Monday morning.

remember this video for future trivia questions.@donatoryan making us all proud! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Os7WhWaEHp — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 13, 2021

Down 3-2 in the third period, Morgan Geekie sent in a screamer from the right side to tie the game 3-3. Vegas quickly erased the tie 35 seconds late. Chandler Stephenson redirected the puck his skate for the winning goal. After a review, it was decided Stephenson deflected the puck, not kick it in.

Philipp Grubauer had 18 saves in his first game as a Kraken.

Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 25 saves.