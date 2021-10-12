Seattle Kraken succumb to Las Vegas Golden Knights in franchise opening game

The Kraken didn't get the league debut they were looking for, but fans were out in force to celebrate the historic day for hockey.

Max Pacioretty scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in a battle of the two newest teams in the NHL.

Vegas, which made its league debut four years ago, held off a rally from the NHL’s latest addition in what turned out to be a scrappy effort from the Kraken in their franchise debut.

Seattle erased a 3-0 deficit and tied the game, but Chandler Stephenson’s goal midway through the third period held up.