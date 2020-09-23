Seattle Kraken gives $405,000 to non-profits after campaign

Seattle Kraken donated $285,000 to YouthCare and $60,000 to both Community Passageways and the Urban League of Greater Seattle.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken say the initial launch of the team’s branded gear was a boon for local non-profits.

On Tuesday, the team announced the first printing of “Release the Kraken” gear in July generated more than $400,000 in donations for local charities.

This week, they delivered a $285,000 check to YouthCare, which seeks to end youth homelessness, and is the team’s primary non-profit partner. The Kraken also handed over checks of $60,000 each to Community Passageways and the Urban League of Greater Seattle.

The announcement officially ended the “Release the Kraken” campaign, which was launched along with the team brand in July. Seattle Kraken said it would donate all proceeds from net sales of merchandise through Aug. 21 to those three non-profits.

At the time, the team had developed an individual website for the first branded gear as a way to avoid a leak of the team name and to benefit local charities.