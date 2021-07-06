Seattle Kraken hire McFarland, Leach as first assistant coaches

Paul McFarland will be responsible for the Seattle Kraken’s forwards and power play, while Paul McFarland will be in charge of defensemen.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken have hired Paul McFarland and Jay Leach as the first two assistants for head coach Dave Hakstol.

McFarland joins the Kraken from the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League and will be responsible for Seattle’s forwards and power play. Leach was most recently the head coach of Providence in the American Hockey League and will be in charge of defensemen.

"We're very excited to add two talented hockey minds in Paul and Jay to our inaugural staff," said Hakstol. "Paul's work ethic and ability to communicate with players to give them the tools to be at their best, along with Jay's leadership and ability to coach and develop NHL talent, will be great additions to our team."

The hires come as Seattle is two weeks away from filling out its inaugural roster with the expansion draft on July 21.