Time to get Kraken: Seattle's full 2022-23 NHL schedule released

The Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 15 in its home opener for the new season.

SEATTLE — It's time to get Kraken. Again.

The National Hockey League (NHL) released its full schedule for the 2022-2023 season Wednesday afternoon, as the Seattle Kraken hopes to improve upon a middling inaugural season.

The Kraken will travel to Anaheim Oct. 12 for its season opener against the Ducks, the team announced in a tweet.

Three days later, Seattle will host the Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 15 in the team's home opener at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken will also host the Golden Knights April 13 to conclude its 82-game regular season.

Other notable games the team spotlighted in the release include matchups against the San Jose Sharks (Nov. 23), Tampa Bay Lightning (Jan. 16, 2023), defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (Jan. 21, 2023) and Toronto Maple Leafs (Feb. 26, 2023).

Attention passengers, the 2022-23 regular season schedule has arrived.#SeaKraken fans, you are now clear for takeoff. pic.twitter.com/twNPndcOQz — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 6, 2022

Despite initial optimism heading into the season, the Kraken finished 27-49-6, including a nine-game losing streak in December and January followed by a stretch of 11 losses in 12 games in February and March. The playoffs, at once a hopeful accomplishment to tick off, were an afterthought before the All-Star break.

Seattle, which had the third-worst record in the league, finished the season 10-12-0 over its final 22 games, a mark that represented a big improvement.

Now, the Kraken will have the fourth overall pick to add to its young core in the NHL Draft Thursday.

The top selection gives the team an opportunity to complement 2021 No. 2 overall pick Matty Beniers, who joined the Kraken late in the season and recorded nine points in 10 games. The 19-year-old played on the top line with Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle.

Armed with top prospects in consecutive drafts, Seattle has upwards of $23 million in cap space, giving the team several pathways to turn one of the worst teams in the NHL into a playoff contender.

The Kraken has three unrestricted free agents — players that can freely sign with any team — and seven restricted free agents, which Seattle can keep on the team despite potential interest from another team.