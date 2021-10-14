Seattle Kraken fan awaits seat assignment during finishing touches on Climate Pledge Arena

The Seattle Kraken marketing department said fans should have seat assignments by Monday.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken will play their first home game in Climate Pledge Arena one week from Saturday and some fans say they're getting worried they can't access their tickets because their seats haven't been installed.

"We don't have access to our tickets at all yet," said season ticket holder Julie Clark. "It obviously makes me a little nervous that it won't get done or that it won't happen."

Clark just returned home from seeing the Kraken play their first game in franchise history in Las Vegas.

She's one of multiple season ticket holders KING 5 spoke with still waiting for access to their tickets.

"Absolutely no one should fear. Everyone who has purchased a ticket will have a seat," said Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Seattle Kraken Katie Townsend.

Townsend said a lot will happen in the next eight days to prepare the arena for Friday's opening concert featuring the band Coldplay.

The arena fits 17,000 people for Kraken games. Townsend said most have been given a seat assignment, but there are three sections the arena is working to finalize.

"We have to make sure that it's absolutely perfect before we send them out to fans... Final seats installed tomorrow, the verification process will go on over the weekend. So, I expect those fans to have their tickets in their account manager by Monday," said Townsend.

Clark, who plans to drive in for the game from Wenatchee, said seat or no seat, she's excited for the first home game.

"I know that if the home opener is even slightly as exciting and electrifying as the game was in Vegas, it'll be well worth the wait," said Clark.