Grab your skates! Seattle Kraken’s Community Iceplex opens Sept. 10

The new Northgate complex will feature three rinks and the Seattle Kraken's team headquarters.

SEATTLE — Looking for a new ice rink to shred with your friends and family? How about the Seattle Kraken’s practice arena?

The Kraken Community Iceplex is opening to the public Sept. 10 as part of its grand opening celebration.

You’ve been asking, and we can finally share!



Celebrate the grand opening of Kraken Community Iceplex with us from Sept. 10-12 → https://t.co/N3iun60lTB pic.twitter.com/yWjJUmpvhd — Kraken Community Iceplex (@KrakenIceplex) August 26, 2021

The Northgate complex, located at 10601 5th Ave NE, will offer a number of options for those looking to have some fun on and around the ice.

During the grand opening weekend, Sept. 10-12, the rink plans to offer the Free Off-ice Family Fun Zone, a free figure skating exhibition, a free “Kids Try Hockey” session as well as numerous public skates.

Those hoping to be among the first to skate the official training rink of the Kraken will have to register online and pay a $15 admission fee. Skate rentals and aids are an additional $5.

Public skate is accompanied by a live DJ and is for skaters of all ages and skill levels.

Before opening to the public, the venue is also offering a First Look Day on Sept. 9 to members of The Depths, Kraken’s official membership program.

This special event will offer free public skating, Hockey 101 conversations and opportunities to try other ice sports like sled hockey and curling.

The Kraken Community Iceplex will feature the team’s headquarters and three rinks.

The Seattle Kraken, the National Hockey League’s latest expansion team, will begin the preseason on Sept. 26 against the Vancouver Canucks.