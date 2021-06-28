Seattle Kraken reach agreement to use Charlotte as AHL affiliate

Seattle was awarded an AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California, but delays in arena construction pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken will use the Charlotte Checkers as their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate for the first season of the newest NHL franchise.

The Kraken reached an agreement with the Florida Panthers to share Charlotte as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season.

"The AHL plays such a key role in the development of NHL players," said Ron Francis, Kraken GM. "This is a very important decision for the long-term success of our organization."

Seattle has been awarded an AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California, but delays in arena construction have pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022.

Seattle is expected to supply the Checkers with eight to 12 players.