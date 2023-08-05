Seattle hosts Dallas with 2-1 series lead

The Seattle Kraken host the Dallas Stars in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series.

SEATTLE — Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -140, Kraken +119; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Kraken lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Dallas Stars in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Kraken won the last meeting 7-2.

Seattle has a 22-19-4 record at home and a 46-28-8 record overall. The Kraken have gone 50-7-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Dallas is 27-13-5 on the road and 47-21-14 overall. The Stars are 26-8-7 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Sprong has scored 21 goals with 25 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 28 goals and 49 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jared McCann: out (undisclosed), Joonas Donskoi: out (concussion), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).