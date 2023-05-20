Did you know? Seattle Kraken is not the first team in the city to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Hockey hype exploded in Seattle with the Kraken's fight for the Stanley Cup, but this is not the first time a Seattle hockey team made it this far.

SEATTLE — In just the second year of existence, the Seattle Kraken made it to the playoffs, an accomplishment that will go down in franchise history.

Many fans told KING 5 that they are incredibly proud of the young team and excited to watch them grow.

Hockey hype skyrocketed with the team’s fight for the Stanley Cup, but this is not the first time a Seattle hockey team made a brush with the Stanley Cup. In fact, a Seattle hockey team actually won the Stanley Cup in the early 1900s.

A plaque on the corner of 5th Avenue and University Street in downtown Seattle reveals the history. It reads:

Seattle Ice Area, “Home of the 1917 Stanley Cup Champions”

This plaque marks the site of the former Seattle Ice Arena, built in 1915 and home to the Seattle Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association. In March of 1917, the Metropolitans became the first US team to win the Stanley Cup after a 3-1 series win over the Montreal Canadians. This historic victory was cause for great celebration in Seattle and across the nation, just weeks before the US formally entered World War I. The Metropolitans hosted Montreal again two years later for the 1919 Stanley Cup Finals, which, due to an outbreak of influenza, was the only series in its history to end in a draw.

The team played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association from 1915 to 1924.