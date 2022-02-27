Reedy, Gadjovich, Dzingel get 1sts as Sharks beat Kraken 3-1

Scott Reedy and Jonah Gadjovich each scored their first NHL goals, Ryan Dzingel got his first with San Jose, and the Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 Sunday night.

San Jose goalie James Reimer had 39 saves, including 17 in the first period, when the Kraken outshot the Sharks 18-4.

San Jose beat expansion Seattle for the first time in three tries.

Morgan Geekie scored for the Kraken, which lost its seventh straight. Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves.

Reedy's first NHL goal at 7:15 of the second period broke a 1-1 tie. He started the day with San Jose's AHL affiliate, the Barracuda, and was playing in his sixth career NHL game. Reedy got the puck at the top of the circle off a faceoff and fired a shot past Grubauer.

Gadjovich got his first, on the power play, with 5:23 left in the third to push the Sharks' lead to 3-1.

Dzingel's goal with 2:41 left in the first was his first since being claimed off waivers last week from Toronto. He scored four goals in 29 games for Arizona before being traded to the Maple Leafs.

Geekie tied it 9 seconds later on a backhander for his fourth goal.

FERRARO UNDERGOES SURGERY

Sharks defensemen Mario Ferrero underwent surgery Sunday to repair a fracture in his lower left fibula at Kaiser Permanente in San Jose, the team said. The typical recovery time for this injury is six to eight weeks.

CHALLENGE

Seattle's Calle Jarnkrok scored at 4:04 of the second period but it was overturned after officials called Marcus Johansson for interfering with Reimer.

NOTES: Geekie has had a point in three games against San Jose this season (one goal, two assists). ... The Kraken have lost 10 of their last 12 games. ... San Jose placed forward Rudolfs Balcers on injured reserve. ... Reedy and Gadjovich became the seventh and eight San Jose players to record their first career goal this season, tying a franchise record set in 1992-93.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host Nashville on Wednesday night.