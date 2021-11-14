Pitlick scores 1st 3 NHL goals, Wild beat Kraken 4-2

Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fifth win in six games.

SEATTLE (AP) — Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fifth win in six games.

Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with about 5 minutes left, and Ryan Hartman had three assists for Minnesota.

Cam Talbot had 28 saves. Marcus Johansson had a power-play goal for Seattle, and Alex Wennberg also scored.

Philipp Grubauer finished with 18 saves.

The Kraken have lost six of seven since a 4-1 win here over the Wild on Oct. 28.