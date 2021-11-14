x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kraken

Pitlick scores 1st 3 NHL goals, Wild beat Kraken 4-2

Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fifth win in six games.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Wild center Rem Pitlick, left, scores a goal on Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Seattle. The goal was Pitlick's first of two goals in the second period. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Rem Pitlick scored his first three NHL goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fifth win in six games.

Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with about 5 minutes left, and Ryan Hartman had three assists for Minnesota. 

Cam Talbot had 28 saves. Marcus Johansson had a power-play goal for Seattle, and Alex Wennberg also scored. 

Philipp Grubauer finished with 18 saves. 

The Kraken have lost six of seven since a 4-1 win here over the Wild on Oct. 28. 

Pitlick came into the game with four assists in 15 career games — four with the Wild and 11 with Nashville last season.

In Other News

Look fashionable in your Kraken gear with these stylist-approved tips! - New Day NW