Penguins bring losing streak into matchup with the Kraken

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the matchup against the Seattle Kraken after losing three games in a row.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the matchup against the Seattle Kraken after losing three games in a row.

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (3-4-2, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 7 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -155, Kraken +131; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the matchup with the Seattle Kraken as losers of three games in a row.

Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and a 16-22-3 record at home last season. The Kraken committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 8.5 penalty minutes per game last season.

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 on the road last season. The Penguins averaged 3.0 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 20.2% (50 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).