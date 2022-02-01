x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kraken

Pastrnak scores twice, breaks tie as Bruins down Kraken 3-2

David Pastrnak scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger sits in the crease after giving up a goal to Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, which broke a 2-2 tie, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Boston. The Bruins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, to lift the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist as Boston won for the second time in three games to head into the All-Star break. 

Joonas Donskoi and Mason Appleton scored for Seattle.

The Kraken have lost two straight, both by one goal. 

Linus Ullmark had 25 saves for the Bruins. Chris Driedger stopped 23 of 26 shots for Seattle. 

It was the continuation of hot streak for Pastrnak. 

He now has 14 goals since the start of the new year, including four game-winners.

Related Articles

In Other News

Meet the Seattle Kraken team dog 'Davy Jones'